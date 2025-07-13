Ford's massive recall affects popular models, no solution yet

Ford to contact owners from July 14

Ford will start reaching out to owners on July 14, 2025 with next steps.

Until then, if you drive one of these models, watch for engine misfires, loss of power, or the check engine light—especially in hot weather or when running low on gas.

No injuries have been reported so far.

If you're worried or need help, Ford's customer service is at 1-866-436-7332.