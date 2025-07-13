Next Article
Ford's massive recall affects popular models, no solution yet
Ford is recalling 850,318 cars and SUVs—including Bronco, F-150, Explorer, Mustang, and Lincoln Aviator/Navigator—from model years 2021 to 2023 because a faulty fuel pump could make engines stall unexpectedly.
Dealers in the US have been told to pause all sales and demos of these vehicles or risk hefty fines.
Ford to contact owners from July 14
Ford will start reaching out to owners on July 14, 2025 with next steps.
Until then, if you drive one of these models, watch for engine misfires, loss of power, or the check engine light—especially in hot weather or when running low on gas.
No injuries have been reported so far.
If you're worried or need help, Ford's customer service is at 1-866-436-7332.