Mercedes-Benz unveils powerful GLS AMG Line in India
Mercedes-Benz just dropped the GLS AMG Line, a sportier take on their flagship luxury SUV.
The petrol version starts at ₹1.40 crore and the diesel at ₹1.43 crore (ex-showroom).
With over 16,000 GLS units already sold in India, this new model brings fresh AMG-inspired design tweaks and upgraded interiors to the lineup.
Petrol and diesel options, AMG-inspired design details
Under the hood, you get a 3.0L inline-six engine paired with a 9-speed auto and all-wheel drive.
Both variants hit 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds and top out at 250km/h.
You'll spot sporty bumpers, blacked-out details from the AMG Night Package, big 21-inch alloys, plus luxe touches like nappa leather steering and stainless steel pedals inside.
Should you buy 1?
If you want your full-size SUV to stand out—with real AMG looks, sharper brakes, and plush interiors—the GLS AMG Line is worth checking out, even if it's priced a bit above the standard model.
It's all about that blend of power and style for those who want more than just another luxury ride.