Mercedes-Benz unveils powerful GLS AMG Line in India

Under the hood, you get a 3.0L inline-six engine paired with a 9-speed auto and all-wheel drive. Both variants hit 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds and top out at 250km/h. You'll spot sporty bumpers, blacked-out details from the AMG Night Package, big 21-inch alloys, plus luxe touches like nappa leather steering and stainless steel pedals inside.

Should you buy 1?

If you want your full-size SUV to stand out—with real AMG looks, sharper brakes, and plush interiors—the GLS AMG Line is worth checking out, even if it's priced a bit above the standard model.

It's all about that blend of power and style for those who want more than just another luxury ride.