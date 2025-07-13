Onyx Motors unveils high-speed EV moped with pedals
Onyx Motors just dropped the RCR 80V—a sleek electric moped that blends pedal nostalgia with real speed.
Packing an 80V battery and 18kW motor, it zips past 105km/h and jumps from zero to 48km/h in only 1.7 seconds.
It's built for city riders who want something quick but still practical.
The RCR 80V keeps things light with an aluminum frame, fat tires, and strong hydraulic disk brakes (plus regenerative braking for extra efficiency).
You get up to 89km of range in Sport mode or up to a whopping 209km in Eco mode.
Tech perks include a full-color TFT display with smartphone mirroring for navigation, LED lights, a battery cover lock, and even an integrated alarm.
Starting at $4,699, the RCR sits between e-bikes and motorcycles—offering legit power without the bulk.
If you're after a fast, standout ride for daily city commutes or weekend fun (and don't mind turning heads), this one's worth a look.