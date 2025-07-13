Onyx Motors unveils high-speed EV moped with pedals

Lightweight aluminum frame, fat tires, and strong hydraulic disk brakes

The RCR 80V keeps things light with an aluminum frame, fat tires, and strong hydraulic disk brakes (plus regenerative braking for extra efficiency).

You get up to 89km of range in Sport mode or up to a whopping 209km in Eco mode.

Tech perks include a full-color TFT display with smartphone mirroring for navigation, LED lights, a battery cover lock, and even an integrated alarm.