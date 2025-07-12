Tesla teases 1st India launch with initial advert
Tesla just dropped a "Coming Soon" teaser for India, and it's official: their first Experience Centre opens in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on July 15.
The buzz kicked off with a simple post on X (formerly Twitter), and now everyone's watching as Tesla makes its big move into the country.
Tesla's Mumbai showroom
At launch, only VIPs and partners get an early look at the showroom, but public access isn't far behind.
Six shiny Model Y SUVs have been shipped in from Shanghai for display and test drives.
If you're eyeing one, they'll be available for delivery by late August—though with a price tag over $56,000 plus hefty import duties, they're definitely premium picks.
Tesla is not building cars locally for now
For now, Tesla isn't building cars locally; instead, it's going with direct imports and company-owned stores.
They're hiring for sales and service roles across India and already planning a second showroom in New Delhi.
Behind the scenes, Tesla is also setting up supply chain support to make sure everything runs smoothly as they settle into the Indian market.