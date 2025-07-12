A fresh take on entry-level: 2025 Kia K4 review

K4 offers a fuel-friendly 2.0L engine

The K4 stands out with its sleek fastback shape and pixel-style LED lights that give off major European vibes.

Inside, it's all about staying connected on the go.

For driving, there's a fuel-friendly 2.0L engine (34mpg combined), or if you want more punch, the GT-Line Turbo brings extra power without sacrificing too much on efficiency (29mpg combined).