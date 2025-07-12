Lamborghini unveils race-ready Temerario GT3 supercar
Lamborghini just dropped the Temerario GT3, a race-ready version of its street car, set to debut at the 12 Hours of Sebring in March 2026.
Unlike its road twin, this one skips the hybrid tech to follow GT3 rules and features an aluminum spaceframe chassis with a built-in roll cage.
The modular bodywork means quick pit repairs—perfect for high-stakes racing.
Here's what powers the Temerario GT3
Under the hood, you get a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 pushing out about 550hp, paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox.
Smaller turbos and a redesigned air intake boost performance.
Its carbon composite body is all about better aerodynamics and cooling, plus single-piece front and rear sections make swaps super fast during races.
Focus on cooling and servicing for the race car
Since there's no hybrid system, Lamborghini focused on optimizing airflow to keep things cool.
The engine's tuned for a broader torque curve—ideal for those long endurance races—and every design choice aims to balance speed with easy servicing so teams can stay competitive lap after lap.