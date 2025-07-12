Lamborghini unveils race-ready Temerario GT3 supercar Auto Jul 12, 2025

Lamborghini just dropped the Temerario GT3, a race-ready version of its street car, set to debut at the 12 Hours of Sebring in March 2026.

Unlike its road twin, this one skips the hybrid tech to follow GT3 rules and features an aluminum spaceframe chassis with a built-in roll cage.

The modular bodywork means quick pit repairs—perfect for high-stakes racing.