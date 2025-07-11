BYD takes responsibility for self-parking car crashes

BYD's bold move shows confidence in its tech

Instead of sending you to your insurer, BYD handles accident claims itself, showing real confidence in their tech and care for drivers.

The God's Eye system also comes in a Level 2 version on three models, while the fancier "God's Eye A" with extra LiDar sensors is only for luxury rides.

This move puts BYD ahead on both innovation and user safety—right up there with brands like Mercedes-Benz.