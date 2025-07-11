Next Article
BYD takes responsibility for self-parking car crashes
BYD, the Chinese EV giant, just announced it'll fully cover any damage if its self-parking "God's Eye" system messes up.
This tech is pretty advanced (Level 4 autonomy), and BYD is now one of the few carmakers offering this kind of safety promise—no insurance companies needed.
BYD's bold move shows confidence in its tech
Instead of sending you to your insurer, BYD handles accident claims itself, showing real confidence in their tech and care for drivers.
The God's Eye system also comes in a Level 2 version on three models, while the fancier "God's Eye A" with extra LiDar sensors is only for luxury rides.
This move puts BYD ahead on both innovation and user safety—right up there with brands like Mercedes-Benz.