Introducing Slate Auto: The affordable EV pickup maker

With the tax credit gone, Slate can no longer claim a sub-$20K truck—making it less of a disruptor in the affordable EV space. It's still one of the cheaper electric pickups out there, but not quite as wallet-friendly as before.

Slate's electric pickup truck

The truck packs a 201hp rear-wheel motor and comes standard with a 52.7kWh battery for about 241km of range (or up to 386km with an upgrade).

There's no built-in infotainment—you use your own device—but you do get manual roll-down windows, eight airbags, collision warning, emergency braking, and over 100 accessories to customize your ride.