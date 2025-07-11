Introducing Slate Auto: The affordable EV pickup maker
Slate Auto, the Jeff Bezos-backed EV startup, just raised the price of its 2-door electric pickup to around $25,000 after losing the US federal tax credit that used to keep it under $20K.
The move shifts Slate out of the ultra-budget category.
Slate no longer qualifies for federal tax credit
With the tax credit gone, Slate can no longer claim a sub-$20K truck—making it less of a disruptor in the affordable EV space.
It's still one of the cheaper electric pickups out there, but not quite as wallet-friendly as before.
Slate's electric pickup truck
The truck packs a 201hp rear-wheel motor and comes standard with a 52.7kWh battery for about 241km of range (or up to 386km with an upgrade).
There's no built-in infotainment—you use your own device—but you do get manual roll-down windows, eight airbags, collision warning, emergency braking, and over 100 accessories to customize your ride.