Tesla set to start deliveries in India from August
Tesla is finally making its India debut, opening its first showroom in Mumbai on a Tuesday.
You'll be able to check out, customize, and order your Tesla starting next week, with deliveries expected by late August.
Tesla's Mumbai showroom and Model Y pricing
The Mumbai showroom will welcome VIPs and business partners first before opening up to everyone the following week. A second location is coming soon to New Delhi.
The Model Y—imported from China—starts at ₹2.77 million (about $32k), but thanks to India's steep import duties, the final price will be much higher than in the US.
Even so, Tesla's arrival could shake up India's EV scene in a big way.