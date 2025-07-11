Tesla set to start deliveries in India from August

Tesla's Mumbai showroom and Model Y pricing

The Mumbai showroom will welcome VIPs and business partners first before opening up to everyone the following week. A second location is coming soon to New Delhi.

The Model Y—imported from China—starts at ₹2.77 million (about $32k), but thanks to India's steep import duties, the final price will be much higher than in the US.

Even so, Tesla's arrival could shake up India's EV scene in a big way.