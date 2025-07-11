India unveils incentive scheme for e-truck adoption

Focus on N2 and N3 category trucks

The scheme targets N2 and N3 category e-trucks from brands like Volvo Eicher, Tata Motors, and Ashok Leyland. It runs from October 2024 to March 2026.

Delhi gets a special push with funds set aside for 1,100 e-trucks—buyers just need to scrap an old truck to qualify.

SAIL is also joining in by adding 150 e-trucks to its fleet, hoping to inspire other industries like steel and logistics to follow suit.