Mercedes-AMG GLS SUV debuts in India at ₹1.40 cr
Mercedes-Benz just dropped the AMG Line edition of its GLS SUV in India, starting at ₹1.40 crore for the petrol (GLS 450) and ₹1.43 crore for the diesel (GLS 450d).
Both versions pack serious power—376hp from a 3.0L petrol engine or 360hp from the diesel—and come loaded with sporty AMG upgrades and fresh styling.
GLS SUV goes from 0-100km/h in just 6.1 seconds
These SUVs sprint from 0-100km/h in just 6.1 seconds and top out at 250km/h, thanks to a smooth 9-speed auto gearbox.
The AMG Line brings an aggressive new look with a bold grille, big alloys, and sporty interiors featuring nappa leather and metal pedals—definitely not your average family ride.
Mercedes-Benz sales jumped by 10% last quarter
This launch follows a strong start to the year for Mercedes-Benz India—they saw sales jump by 10% last quarter, with premium models like this one leading the charge as more buyers go luxe (and electric).