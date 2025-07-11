Mercedes-AMG GLS SUV debuts in India at ₹1.40 cr Auto Jul 11, 2025

Mercedes-Benz just dropped the AMG Line edition of its GLS SUV in India, starting at ₹1.40 crore for the petrol (GLS 450) and ₹1.43 crore for the diesel (GLS 450d).

Both versions pack serious power—376hp from a 3.0L petrol engine or 360hp from the diesel—and come loaded with sporty AMG upgrades and fresh styling.