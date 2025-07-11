VinFast collaborates with BatX Energies for battery recycling
VinFast Auto India is partnering with BatX Energies, an Indian clean-tech leader, to recycle used EV batteries and recover valuable metals.
The idea is to make VinFast's electric vehicles in India more sustainable by handling battery recycling and material recovery right at their factory.
VinFast's move promotes sustainable practices in battery management
This move helps recover important materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel—cutting waste and reducing environmental impact.
It also fits perfectly with India's fast-growing EV scene and pushes for smarter use of old batteries, like urban mining or second-life applications.
VinFast is also setting up a plant in Tamil Nadu
VinFast isn't just selling cars—they're investing in local solutions for battery management, launching new models, and building a plant in Tamil Nadu.
All of this lines up with India's bigger goal: being self-reliant while going green.