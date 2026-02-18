Ford's new electric pickup arrives in 2027, starts around $30,000

Truck rides on Ford's new universal platform

This EV rides on Ford's new Universal platform using aluminum unicasting for strength and lighter weight.

Aerodynamic tweaks like a teardrop roofline and smaller mirrors add up to nearly 50 extra miles of range and make it about 15% more efficient than any pickup out now.

Inside, smart "zonal" electronics cut down wiring by thousands of feet and save weight, while the battery pack doubles as part of the floor.