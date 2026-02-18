Ford's new electric pickup arrives in 2027, starts around $30,000
Ford just unveiled plans for a midsize electric pickup, landing sometime in 2027 with a targeted starting price of around $30,000.
It'll zip at about the same pace as a Mustang EcoBoost and has more interior space than a Toyota RAV4.
Truck rides on Ford's new universal platform
This EV rides on Ford's new Universal platform using aluminum unicasting for strength and lighter weight.
Aerodynamic tweaks like a teardrop roofline and smaller mirrors add up to nearly 50 extra miles of range and make it about 15% more efficient than any pickup out now.
Inside, smart "zonal" electronics cut down wiring by thousands of feet and save weight, while the battery pack doubles as part of the floor.
It'll use lithium iron phosphate batteries made in Michigan
The truck will use lithium iron phosphate batteries made at Ford's BlueOval Battery Park in Michigan.
Plus, an all-in-one "E-box" combines key power electronics for better performance and efficiency—making this one of Ford's most future-ready pickups yet.