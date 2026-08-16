Will Formula E return to India?
What's the story
Formula E, the all-electric racing series, is keen to make a comeback in India. However, championship co-founder Alberto Longo has said that the ball is in the court of Indian cities. The series had its debut in Hyderabad in February 2023 but was dropped from the calendar due to contractual and political issues after a change of government in Telangana.
Return strategy
Host city agreement not honored by Telangana government
The Hyderabad E-Prix was dropped after the new Telangana government chose not to honor the Host City Agreement signed by its predecessor.
Promoter Greenko also pulled out as the multi-year deal became complicated.
Despite this, Longo said Formula E is keen to return to India, one of the most important markets for electric mobility.
He said, "We would love to go back to India. Unfortunately, I have to tell you that we don't have any live conversation at the moment."
Hosting requirements
Formula E needs invitation from Indian city
Longo clarified that Formula E is ready to return but needs an invitation from an Indian city or authorities.
He said, "There needs to be a will to host a Formula E event... Unfortunately, we don't have anyone from India knocking at our door."
This sentiment was echoed by Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds, who said they have many high-profile Indian partners and see India as a priority market for future races.
Economic benefits
Economic impact of a Formula E race
Longo highlighted the economic impact of a Formula E race, which is usually around €80-100 million in host cities.
He also noted that the Hyderabad event created 2,000-2,500 local jobs during its month-long preparation.
Dodds said they need to find the right opportunity between street circuits for future races and expressed optimism about returning to India in the coming seasons.