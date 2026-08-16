Will Formula E return to India?

The Hyderabad E-Prix was dropped after the new Telangana government chose not to honor the Host City Agreement signed by its predecessor.

Promoter Greenko also pulled out as the multi-year deal became complicated.

Despite this, Longo said Formula E is keen to return to India, one of the most important markets for electric mobility.

He said, "We would love to go back to India. Unfortunately, I have to tell you that we don't have any live conversation at the moment."