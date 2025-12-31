From Kia Seltos to Maruti e-Vitara: SUVs launching in January

January 2026 will kick off with a bang, as several new cars are set to hit the Indian market. The month will see major updates for popular SUVs and the launch of Maruti 's first-ever electric vehicle (EV). Among the most anticipated launches is the all-new Kia Seltos , which has already created a buzz with its fresh exterior design and revamped interior features.

Vehicle details Kia Seltos: A closer look at its features The new Kia Seltos, which will be launched on January 2, is built on a new platform and has grown in size. It comes with a host of advanced features such as Level-2 ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, and dual 12.3-inch screen setup, among others. The car will be available with three engine options: a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbocharged petrol engine and a diesel engine.

SUV update Mahindra XUV 7XO: A facelifted version of XUV700 Mahindra will also launch the facelifted version of its popular SUV, the XUV700, in January. The new model, dubbed as XUV 7XO, will sport an updated front and rear profile along with new alloy wheels. Inside, it will feature a redesigned interior theme with a twin-spoke steering wheel, a triple screen layout, electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation.

New entrant Nissan Gravite: The brand's first MPV Nissan is preparing to launch its first-ever MPV, the Gravite, in India. The seven-seater will be based on the CMF-A+ platform of Renault Triber but with a different look and feel. It will come with three rows of seats and is likely to be powered by a naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 72hp and 96Nm.

EV launch Maruti e-Vitara: The brand's maiden electric SUV Maruti Suzuki will also launch its first-ever electric SUV, the e-Vitara, in India. The car comes with two battery pack options and supports both AC and DC fast charging. The smaller 49kWh battery delivers a power output of 144hp and torque of up to 193Nm while offering a range of up to 344km on a single charge.

Engine upgrade Tata Harrier and Safari: New petrol engine Tata Motors will also launch new variants of its popular SUVs, the Harrier and Safari, with a new turbo petrol engine. The 1.5-liter unit delivers a power output of up to 170hp and torque of up to 280Nm. It will be paired with both manual and automatic transmission options for a more refined driving experience.