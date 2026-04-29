Ganga Expressway toll rates: How much do you pay?

For cars, jeeps, vans and light motor vehicles, the toll rate on the Ganga Expressway has been fixed at ₹2.55/km. Light commercial vehicles such as light goods vehicles or mini buses will have to pay a toll of ₹4.05/km.

Charges

Rates for heavy vehicles

The toll rate for heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks has been set at ₹8.20/km on the Ganga Expressway. Meanwhile, drivers of heavy construction machinery, earthmoving machines, and multi-axle vehicles with three to six axles will have to pay a toll of ₹12.60/km. For vehicles with seven or more axles, the highest toll rate of ₹16.10/km has been fixed.