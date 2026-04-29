Meerut to Prayagraj in 6-hrs: Modi inaugurates 594km-long Ganga Expressway
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Ganga Expressway, Uttar Pradesh's longest expressway. The 594km-long corridor connects Meerut and Prayagraj, covering 12 districts in western, central, and eastern UP including Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, and Pratapgarh. The project is expected to drastically reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from around 11 hours to nearly six hours.
Connectivity
Project to enhance road travel experience
The Ganga Expressway is set to revolutionize road connectivity in UP. Average speeds on this route are expected to double from 50-60km/h to around 100km/h. This will make long-distance travel by road faster. The project also facilitates freight movement and strengthens connectivity across key logistics corridors. It was constructed as a six-lane expressway, with a design speed of 120km/h. One of its key features is a 3.2km-long airstrip near Shahjahanpur for emergency Air Force aircraft landing.
Infrastructure boost
UP accounts for nearly 60% of India's expressway network
With the completion of the Ganga Expressway, UP now account for nearly 60% of India's access-controlled expressway network. This highlights the state's growing importance in the national infrastructure development. The project aligns with key government initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti, Bharatmala Pariyojana, as well as the National Infrastructure Pipeline.
Economic impact
Infrastructure firms involved in project execution
The Ganga Expressway, which cost an estimated ₹36,230 crore to build, was executed by major infrastructure firms such as Adani Enterprises and IRB Infrastructure Developers. The project is expected to boost trade in the region. Areas like Prayagraj, Kaushambi and Pratapgarh are likely to benefit from improved access to markets due to this expressway. UP: PM Modi inaugurates 594-km-long six-lane Ganga Expressway in Hardoi Read more At: https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/up-pm-modi-inaugurates-594-km-long-six-lane-ganga-expressway-in-hardoi20260429124216/
Benefits
Expressway to boost agriculture and tourism
The Ganga Expressway will enable agricultural products such as grains, vegetables, and amla to reach urban centers faster. This could potentially increase farmers' incomes. The route is also expected to promote tourism, especially during major events like the Maha Kumbh and Magh Mela. A toll of around ₹1,800 for a one-way journey for four-wheelers is expected on this expressway.