Geely i-HEV hits 48.4% thermal efficiency with AI energy management
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Geely just made a big splash in the car world: its new hybrid powertrain hits 48.4% thermal efficiency, thanks to smart AI energy management.
That means its i-HEV system, independently verified by Guinness, lets Geely i-HEV cars go up to 169km per gallon.
Pretty impressive for anyone who hates stopping for gas.
Geely surpasses Nissan and Toyota efficiency
This breakthrough leaves Nissan and Toyota's around 42% efficiency in the dust.
Geely's engine tech now turns almost half its fuel into usable energy, approaching Formula 1 efficiency and way ahead of regular engines most of us know.
It is a strong sign that smarter, greener driving could be just around the corner.