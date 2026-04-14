Geely's i-HEV sets Guinness World Record at 45.05km/l

Geely i-HEV 48.4% thermal efficiency

The i-HEV system is all about squeezing out more from every drop of fuel, with a thermal efficiency of 48.4% and smart driving modes for quick acceleration and energy recovery.

Preface clocks in at 25.1km/l and Monjaro at 21.05km/l, both way ahead of most cars on the road today.

Geely also plans to roll this tech out to more models soon, packing them with cool features like dual screens and ventilated seats for an extra modern vibe.