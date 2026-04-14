Geely's i-HEV sets Guinness World Record at 45.05km/l
Geely's new i-HEV Intelligent Energy hybrid system just set a Guinness World Record by hitting 45.05km/l, pretty wild for a car.
The i-HEV system will be used in the upcoming Monjaro (Xingyue L) and Preface (Xingrui) models, planned for launch later this year, and it promises to boost energy efficiency by over 10%.
Geely i-HEV 48.4% thermal efficiency
The i-HEV system is all about squeezing out more from every drop of fuel, with a thermal efficiency of 48.4% and smart driving modes for quick acceleration and energy recovery.
Preface clocks in at 25.1km/l and Monjaro at 21.05km/l, both way ahead of most cars on the road today.
Geely also plans to roll this tech out to more models soon, packing them with cool features like dual screens and ventilated seats for an extra modern vibe.