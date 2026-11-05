General Motors recalls 67,380 EVs over brake software glitch
General Motors is recalling 67,380 Chevrolet Blazer EVs and Cadillac Lyriqs, which is the combined total across all affected Blazer EVs, Lyriqs, Vistiqs, and Celestiqs, because of a software glitch that can make the brakes less responsive during low-speed turns on bumpy roads.
The main models affected are the 2024 Blazer EV SS, Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicle, and certain four-wheel-drive Lyriqs.
Owners check recall status with VIN
Owners can check their vehicle's recall status using their vehicle identification number, or VIN, online.
General Motors will start sending out official notifications from December 14, 2026, and repairs will be free.
If you've got an older Lyriq from a previous recall in 2024, you might still need the latest software update: some fixes come over-the-air, but others may require a quick trip to the dealership.
For more information or to double-check your car, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website has an easy lookup tool.