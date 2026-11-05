General Motors recalls 67,380 EVs over brake software glitch

Owners can check their vehicle's recall status using their vehicle identification number, or VIN, online.

General Motors will start sending out official notifications from December 14, 2026, and repairs will be free.

If you've got an older Lyriq from a previous recall in 2024, you might still need the latest software update: some fixes come over-the-air, but others may require a quick trip to the dealership.

For more information or to double-check your car, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website has an easy lookup tool.