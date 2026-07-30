Genesis GV60 Magma arrives as brand's first performance EV
What's the story
Genesis has unveiled its first dedicated high-performance model, the 2027 Genesis GV60 Magma. The luxury electric SUV comes with a starting price of $71,495. It is powered by a 641hp all-wheel-drive powertrain and features an exclusive Drift mode. The new GV60 Magma will soon be available at dealers in California, New Jersey, and New York.
Design details
The SUV flaunts a stubby rear wing
The 2027 Genesis GV60 Magma sports an aggressive yet mature look with a lowered stance and a stubby rear wing.
It is offered in four color options: Magma Orange, Uyuni White, Vik Black, or Makalu Gray Matte.
The interior of the SUV features Genesis's first performance-spec front seats along with microsuede surfaces and Obsidian Black upholstery highlighted by orange accent stitching.
Tech specs
It can mimic engine sounds and simulate gearchanges
The 2027 Genesis GV60 Magma comes with unique digital gages. It also has buttons for exclusive drive modes and settings.
Every GV60 Magma model comes with Boost, Drift, GT, and Sprint modes (plus launch control).
The high-performance EV SUV can mimic engine sounds and simulate gearchanges but these features can be turned off if not needed.