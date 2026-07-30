Genesis GV60 Magma arrives as brand's first performance EV

The 2027 Genesis GV60 Magma sports an aggressive yet mature look with a lowered stance and a stubby rear wing.

It is offered in four color options: Magma Orange, Uyuni White, Vik Black, or Makalu Gray Matte.

The interior of the SUV features Genesis's first performance-spec front seats along with microsuede surfaces and Obsidian Black upholstery highlighted by orange accent stitching.