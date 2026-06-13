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Home / News / Auto News / Genesis's Magma GT3 Concept supercar previews its racing future
Genesis's Magma GT3 Concept supercar previews its racing future
The futuristic vehicle was developed in partnership with Hyundai Motorsport

Genesis's Magma GT3 Concept supercar previews its racing future

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 13, 2026
12:14 pm
What's the story

Genesis has unveiled its latest racing car concept - the Magma GT3 Concept. The futuristic vehicle was developed in partnership with Hyundai Motorsport and is a testament to Genesis's commitment to performance-oriented design. The GT3 concept is not based on any current road-going model but instead focuses on a "performance-first design" that adheres to GT3 technical specifications.

Design

GT3 Concept features prominent front splitter and rear wing

The Magma GT3 Concept is a racing version of the GT, sporting a wider track, larger ducts, and a prominent front splitter. It also has a door-mounted fin, fixed rear wing, and rear diffuser for improved aerodynamics, cooling, and thermal management. The car retains Genesis's signature two-line LED lighting pattern but adds four extra headlights for enhanced visibility.

Future potential

Genesis has not confirmed if GT3 will go into production

Genesis describes the GT3 concept as an "independent study" that explores how "race-driven architecture, aerodynamics, and engineering principles could inform future Genesis performance vehicles." The company has not yet confirmed if this vehicle will go into production. Genesis has also revealed the interior of its previously unveiled GT model from November 2025.

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Interiors

Here's a look at the interior of Genesis GT

The GT is a two-seater luxury grand tourer with a unique twin-cockpit layout. It features a tall center console that separates the driver and passenger, manual transmission, small infotainment display, and tactile controls. The dashboard has three round displays and an analog instrument cluster behind the flat-bottomed steering wheel. The entire cabin is wrapped in quilted leather with Alcantara accents for added comfort and style.

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