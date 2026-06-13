Genesis's Magma GT3 Concept supercar previews its racing future
What's the story
Genesis has unveiled its latest racing car concept - the Magma GT3 Concept. The futuristic vehicle was developed in partnership with Hyundai Motorsport and is a testament to Genesis's commitment to performance-oriented design. The GT3 concept is not based on any current road-going model but instead focuses on a "performance-first design" that adheres to GT3 technical specifications.
Design
GT3 Concept features prominent front splitter and rear wing
The Magma GT3 Concept is a racing version of the GT, sporting a wider track, larger ducts, and a prominent front splitter. It also has a door-mounted fin, fixed rear wing, and rear diffuser for improved aerodynamics, cooling, and thermal management. The car retains Genesis's signature two-line LED lighting pattern but adds four extra headlights for enhanced visibility.
Future potential
Genesis has not confirmed if GT3 will go into production
Genesis describes the GT3 concept as an "independent study" that explores how "race-driven architecture, aerodynamics, and engineering principles could inform future Genesis performance vehicles." The company has not yet confirmed if this vehicle will go into production. Genesis has also revealed the interior of its previously unveiled GT model from November 2025.
Interiors
Here's a look at the interior of Genesis GT
The GT is a two-seater luxury grand tourer with a unique twin-cockpit layout. It features a tall center console that separates the driver and passenger, manual transmission, small infotainment display, and tactile controls. The dashboard has three round displays and an analog instrument cluster behind the flat-bottomed steering wheel. The entire cabin is wrapped in quilted leather with Alcantara accents for added comfort and style.