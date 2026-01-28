Genesis's X Scorpio concept is an 1,100hp off-road Batmobile

Genesis has unveiled its latest off-road concept car, the X Scorpio. The vehicle is specifically designed to tackle desert terrains and comes with a tubular chassis and an integrated roll cage. It is powered by a V8 engine that produces an impressive 1,100hp and 1,153Nm of torque. The intense concept car may signal Genesis's interest in rally racing, while the brand is concurrently preparing for its first World Endurance Championship season.

Design inspiration X Scorpio: A tribute to Dakar Rally trucks The X Scorpio isn't an electric vehicle (EV), but rather a traditional combustion engine concept. It is built like the tough trucks that compete in the grueling Dakar Rally. The car features 18-inch beadlock wheels and custom 40-inch tires, all controlled by motorsports-grade Brembo brakes. A specially tuned suspension system raises the vehicle well above ground level for high-flying jumps off sand dunes.

Aesthetic appeal Exterior and interior features The body of the X Scorpio is made from a mix of carbon fiber, Kevlar, and fiberglass to keep the weight down. The panels are closely fitted with the tubular frame and high-clearance fenders for an enormous breakover angle. The air intake on the roof mimics a scorpion's stinger as a nod to its namesake. Inside, despite its race-car bones, it boasts a leather-covered dashboard with a large navigation screen in front of the passenger seat.

