Global carmakers on verge of production halt due to chips
The Dutch government just took control of Nexperia, a major semiconductor company previously controlled by a Chinese shareholder, and it's making big auto brands like Volvo, Honda, and Nissan nervous.
Since these chips are essential for car electronics—and with China tightening exports on rare earth materials—there's real concern about possible production slowdowns worldwide.
The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association is urging a quick fix to avoid major disruptions.
Auto giants and government in action
Car industry leaders are keeping a close eye on things.
Volvo's CEO says there aren't immediate problems but warns competitors could feel the pinch soon.
Volkswagen reports its factories are fine for now but isn't ruling out future issues.
Over in Germany, the government is stepping in by meeting with auto bosses to tackle any supply chain risks head-on—everyone's hoping to keep cars rolling off assembly lines without a hitch.