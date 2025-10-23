Global carmakers on verge of production halt due to chips

Auto giants and government in action

Car industry leaders are keeping a close eye on things.

Volvo's CEO says there aren't immediate problems but warns competitors could feel the pinch soon.

Volkswagen reports its factories are fine for now but isn't ruling out future issues.

Over in Germany, the government is stepping in by meeting with auto bosses to tackle any supply chain risks head-on—everyone's hoping to keep cars rolling off assembly lines without a hitch.