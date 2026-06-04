GM electric owners regain phone mirroring with EV Play LT
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Certain GM electric car owners, good news: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are back.
A new gadget called EV Play LT lets you plug in for both wired and wireless connections.
It's super easy to set up: just load an app onto your infotainment system; no tools or permanent changes needed.
The device costs $199.
EV Play LT workaround, no subscription
GM announced last year that it would phase out phone mirroring features,
Now, EV Play LT is here as a simple workaround (shipping the week of June 8, 2026) with no subscription fees.
It's a win for anyone who missed those features and wants their car tech back without hassle.