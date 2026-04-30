GM to equip 4M vehicles with Google's Gemini AI

General Motors (GM) is gearing up to introduce Google's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) assistant into some four million of its vehicles across the US. The move will affect model year 2022 and newer Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles with Google built-in technology. The upgrade will be delivered through over-the-air software updates for GM's infotainment system "over several months," the company said.

Tech upgrade Gemini AI assistant to replace existing Google Assistant The introduction of the Gemini AI assistant is touted as "one of the largest deployments of Gemini in the industry." GM said customers will experience an upgrade from their current Google Assistant to a more intelligent and intuitive AI assistant that keeps improving over time. The new assistant can handle a range of tasks like sending messages, navigation, music recommendations, etc.

User interaction Gemini will be available in US English initially The upgrade to Gemini is expected to provide a more conversational experience, letting users ask questions or make requests in a more natural way than memorizing specific commands. Initially, Gemini will be available in US English, with GM planning to expand its availability to "additional GM markets and support more languages over time."

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