GM unveils all electric Hummer X concept at Pasadena studio
GM just dropped the Hummer X Concept, an all-electric off-roader, at its brand-new Pasadena design studio.
The massive space is home to a 100-person team spanning design, sculpting and fabrication working on next-gen car ideas.
The Hummer X stands out with its modular build and eco-friendly materials, showing GM's push for innovation.
Hummer X uses GM Flex Fab
The Hummer X uses GM's new Flex Fab system, letting parts like wings and fenders swap out easily (no fancy tools needed). It's built for customization and sustainability, with snap-fit parts designed to be fully recyclable.
Off-road fans will love the 37-inch tires, high ground clearance, and a dashboard that can fit up to seven screens (including one linked to a scout drone for real-time terrain mapping).
This concept is all about testing bold ideas before they hit production.