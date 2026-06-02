GM unveils all electric Hummer X concept at Pasadena studio

Hummer X uses GM Flex Fab

The Hummer X uses GM's new Flex Fab system, letting parts like wings and fenders swap out easily (no fancy tools needed). It's built for customization and sustainability, with snap-fit parts designed to be fully recyclable.

Off-road fans will love the 37-inch tires, high ground clearance, and a dashboard that can fit up to seven screens (including one linked to a scout drone for real-time terrain mapping).

This concept is all about testing bold ideas before they hit production.