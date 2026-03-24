GM's self-driving cars hit real highways for the 1st time

Eyes-off system

The first round uses the Cadillac Escalade IQ, and GM plans to expand to additional GM and electric vehicles.

The big deal here: it's an "eyes-off" system, designed so you don't have to keep watching the road all the time.

Data from these drives will help GM's AI get smarter, with extra help from simulations based on a century's worth of driving experience.

If things go well, expect this feature across everything from luxury Cadillacs to regular Chevys.