GM's self-driving cars hit real highways for the 1st time
GM is taking its new automated driving tech out for a spin on highways in California and Michigan.
Over 20 test vehicles, each with a backup driver just in case, are hitting the road to see how the system handles actual traffic.
This step is all about making sure the tech is safe and ready for everyday use.
Eyes-off system
The first round uses the Cadillac Escalade IQ, and GM plans to expand to additional GM and electric vehicles.
The big deal here: it's an "eyes-off" system, designed so you don't have to keep watching the road all the time.
Data from these drives will help GM's AI get smarter, with extra help from simulations based on a century's worth of driving experience.
If things go well, expect this feature across everything from luxury Cadillacs to regular Chevys.