Goa is bringing Asia's 1st statewide deposit refund scheme
Starting April 1, 2026, Goa is expected to roll out Asia's first Deposit Refund Scheme (DRS) covering all non-biodegradable packaging—think plastic bottles, glass, cans, and those tricky multi-layered plastics.
The plan? Set up 300 collection spots across the state.
Why does this matter?
Goa churns out about 766 tons of waste every day, but a lot of it slips through the cracks—especially multi-layered plastics.
Right now, waste collectors earn barely anything per bottle.
The new DRS means you'll pay a small deposit (₹5 standard, ₹10 for alcohol bottles) and get it back instantly when you return your empties.
But there's pushback
Big brands aren't thrilled—they say adding QR codes to packaging is tough with their current tech and worry about losing GST perks in Goa's huge tourist market.
Their resistance could slow things down, showing just how tricky balancing green policies with business can be in a place that depends on tourism.