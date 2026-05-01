Google is replacing Assistant with Gemini in millions of cars

Google is gearing up to bring its advanced AI assistant, Gemini, to cars with Google built-in. The move will replace the existing Google Assistant and promise a better experience for natural conversations, vehicle-specific information retrieval, settings adjustments and more. The update isn't limited to new cars but also existing ones through a software update.

Enhanced features More natural conversations with the AI Gemini AI will let drivers have more natural conversations with the chatbot, like asking for nearby restaurants or music playlists. It can summarize and respond to text messages, give real-time updates about your journey, and answer specific questions about your car. The upgrade will first roll out in English in the US over the coming months.

Technical advancement Gemini will answer vehicle-specific queries Google has worked with car manufacturers to integrate the AI into their vehicles' hardware. This means you can ask how to prepare your model for an automatic car wash or adjust the trunk height for a low garage, and it will give you specific answers. The level of detail depends on your car's brand and model.

Advertisement