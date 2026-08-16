Gordon Murray's new touring-focused supercar is limited to 64 units

Despite the added comfort features, the S1 is said to be lighter than the T.50 model from GMA.

The company has not disclosed the exact price of this exclusive supercar but a recent RM Sotheby's auction of an S1 LM gives us an idea, with one selling for $20,630,000.

"The idea was, generally we'd do 5, 10 maybe 20," Murray said about production numbers. "But there was such a demand."