Gordon Murray's new touring-focused supercar is limited to 64 units
What's the story
Gordon Murray Special Vehicles (GMSV) has unveiled its latest supercar, the S1. The new model is a more touring-focused version of last year's S1 LM. Only 64 units will be produced, and they are all already spoken for. The S1 is based on the S1 LM but with a different design philosophy. It ditches the extreme aerodynamic elements of its predecessor for a more understated look.
Evolution
The car is powered by a naturally aspirated V12 engine
The S1 retains the center driving position and three-seat layout of its predecessor, but comes with thicker padded seats and more sound insulation material.
New engine mounts further reduce in-cabin noise.
The mid-mounted 4.2-liter V12 engine is naturally aspirated and produces 681hp. It revs to an impressive 12,100rpm (fuel cut at 12,400).
The engine delivers 80% of peak torque available at just 2,500rpm and 500Nm available at 7,000rpm.
Market demand
How much does the S1 cost?
Despite the added comfort features, the S1 is said to be lighter than the T.50 model from GMA.
The company has not disclosed the exact price of this exclusive supercar but a recent RM Sotheby's auction of an S1 LM gives us an idea, with one selling for $20,630,000.
"The idea was, generally we'd do 5, 10 maybe 20," Murray said about production numbers. "But there was such a demand."