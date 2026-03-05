Gordon Murray's insane $3 million T.50s supercar gets production greenlight
Gordon Murray Automotive's T.50s Niki Lauda—a wild, track-only supercar—just got the go-ahead for production after its final test run in Bahrain.
Only 25 of these will be built, each with a jaw-dropping $3 million price tag.
All 25 are expected to be to customers before the end of 2026, with customer allocations across North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.
The track-focused T.50s packs a Cosworth V12 engine
The T.50s packs a screaming 3.9L Cosworth V12 engine with 761hp and can rev up to an insane 12,100rpm.
It features a central driving seat, six-speed paddle-shift gearbox, and active aerodynamics that keep it glued to the track—all weighing just under 907kg.
Racing legend Dario Franchitti even called it "the most engaging car I've ever driven," which says a lot coming from a four-time IndyCar champion and three-time Indy 500 winner.
Meanwhile, the standard T.50's production run
All 100 road-going examples were produced following the T.50's 2020 debut.
Right now, four T.50s customer cars are all-but complete; the rest will roll out by the end of 2026—each one honoring one of Gordon Murray's first Grand Prix wins.