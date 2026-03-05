Gordon Murray's insane $3 million T.50s supercar gets production greenlight Auto Mar 05, 2026

Gordon Murray Automotive's T.50s Niki Lauda—a wild, track-only supercar—just got the go-ahead for production after its final test run in Bahrain.

Only 25 of these will be built, each with a jaw-dropping $3 million price tag.

All 25 are expected to be to customers before the end of 2026, with customer allocations across North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.