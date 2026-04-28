A Chinese V8-powered rival to Ferrari is on the way

Great Wall Motor , a Chinese automotive giant, has announced its plans to develop a V8-powered supercar. The announcement was made at the Beijing auto show. The company hopes to take on Ferrari with this new model and has hired ex-McLaren engineer Adam Thomson to lead its development. The supercar will also give birth to a GT3 race car.

Project Supercar to feature mid-mounted turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine The upcoming V8-powered supercar will be part of a new sub-brand called GWM GF, with an official reveal scheduled for 2027. The company has revealed minimal details about the vehicle but said it will feature a mid-mounted turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine and a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis. Great Wall Motor's Chairman Jack Wei said, "The supercar project is benchmarking Ferrari," highlighting their ambitious target in this segment.

Strategic shift GWM's SUV Tank 700 will also get a V8 Wei admitted that "this V-8 strategy is not aligned with current trends in China," as the focus is on global markets. The decision to use high-capacity combustion engines was partly influenced by feedback from Australia, where GWM has been selling vehicles since 2009. The company also confirmed that its off-road-oriented SUV Tank 700 will soon get a V8 engine, different from the one in the supercar.

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