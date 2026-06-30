Halfbike launches Halfbike Pro with ergonomic upgrades for urban fitness

Foldable for commuting, priced at $1,299

With a lightweight aluminum frame, V-shaped handlebars, and a bigger front tire for extra stability, the Halfbike Pro is easy to fold up and take anywhere, whether that's onto public transport or into your car trunk.

It cruises at around 21km/h (20km/h), has four gears plus a drum brake for smooth stops, and weighs just 11.2kg.

Priced at $1,299 (or €1,199 in Europe) with worldwide shipping available, it's an eye-catching option if you want something different for your daily commute.