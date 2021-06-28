Hanway NK 125 Furious launched at around Rs. 3 lakh

Hanway launches NK 125 Furious bike in Europe

Chinese automaker Hanway has launched its NK 125 Furious motorbike in Europe. It rivals the KTM 125 Duke. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive look and is equipped with a TFT instrument cluster as well as a full-LED headlight. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 125cc liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 14.79hp. Here are more details.

Hanway NK 125 Furious has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT instrument cluster with Light and Dark modes, a USB charger, and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on designer blacked-out wheels and has a fuel storage capacity of 13.5 liters.

Under the hood, the Hanway NK 125 Furious draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 125cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 14.79hp at 10,000rpm and 11Nm of peak torque.

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hanway NK 125 Furious is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by USD forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Hanway NK 125 Furious: Pricing and availability

In Germany, the Hanway NK 125 Furious carries a price tag of €3,399 (around Rs. 3.01 lakh). However, no details regarding the pricing and availability of the bike in India are currently available.