Harley-Davidson recalls over 88,000 bikes for oil ejection risk

Dealers will check breather port

Models like Road Glide, Street Glide, Fat Boy, and more are included.

No parts need replacing. Dealers will just check and unblock the breather port if needed.

If you spot things like extra exhaust smoke or notice your bike using more oil than usual, it might be a sign.

Dealers heard about this on April 30; owners will get official notifications between May 11-20.

To see if your ride's on the list, search your VIN in the NHTSA database or call Harley at 1-800-258-2464 (recall number 0193).