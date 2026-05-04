Harley-Davidson recalls over 88,000 bikes for oil ejection risk
Harley-Davidson is recalling more than 88,000 touring, cruiser, and trike bikes from 2024-2026 because a faulty airbox backplate can build up pressure and possibly shoot out oil if you pull the dipstick (definitely not something you want happening mid-ride).
Dealers will check breather port
Models like Road Glide, Street Glide, Fat Boy, and more are included.
No parts need replacing. Dealers will just check and unblock the breather port if needed.
If you spot things like extra exhaust smoke or notice your bike using more oil than usual, it might be a sign.
Dealers heard about this on April 30; owners will get official notifications between May 11-20.
To see if your ride's on the list, search your VIN in the NHTSA database or call Harley at 1-800-258-2464 (recall number 0193).