Harley-Davidson revives Super Glide as a limited-run model

Performance specs

It draws power from the Milwaukee Eight V-Twin engine

The 2026 Super Glide shares most of its mechanicals with the Street Bob, including the latest-generation Milwaukee Eight 117 (1,923cc) Classic V-Twin engine. This powerful motor produces 98hp/162Nm. The 2026 Super Glide has a lower perch of 665mm, compared to the Street Bob's already approachable 680mm. It also features a single-piece seat for both rider and pillion. The bike weighs in at 297kg, which is slightly heavier than its donor model but offers an improved fuel tank capacity of 18.9-liter.