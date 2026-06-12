Harley-Davidson revives Super Glide as a limited-run model
What's the story
Harley-Davidson has unveiled the 2026 Super Glide, a motorcycle that pays homage to its storied past while incorporating modern engineering. The new model is based on the same mechanical platform as the current Street Bob and will be limited to just 2,500 units for the US and Canadian markets. The original Super Glide was instrumental in helping Harley-Davidson survive against Japanese competition by bridging entry-level Sportster models with heavyweight touring motorcycles.
Design details
The bike sports a bespoke livery that mimics the original
The 2026 Super Glide sports a bespoke white, blue, and red livery that mimics the original 1971 model. It also features a teardrop-shaped and comes with a numbered plaque placed just below the speedometer. Unlike its predecessor, this new iteration doesn't feature the boat-tail rear fender design but uses the rounded rear fender of the Street Bob instead.
Performance specs
It draws power from the Milwaukee Eight V-Twin engine
The 2026 Super Glide shares most of its mechanicals with the Street Bob, including the latest-generation Milwaukee Eight 117 (1,923cc) Classic V-Twin engine. This powerful motor produces 98hp/162Nm. The 2026 Super Glide has a lower perch of 665mm, compared to the Street Bob's already approachable 680mm. It also features a single-piece seat for both rider and pillion. The bike weighs in at 297kg, which is slightly heavier than its donor model but offers an improved fuel tank capacity of 18.9-liter.
Market launch
How much does it cost?
The 2026 Harley-Davidson Super Glide comes at a starting price of $15,999 (approximately ₹15.26 lakh). This is slightly more than what the Street Bob retails for in the same market at $14,999 (approximately ₹14.31 lakh). The bike's unique design elements and modern features make it a worthy successor to its iconic predecessor while catering to today's motorcycle enthusiasts.