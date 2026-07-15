Harley-Davidson Deadwood cruiser is a homage to 1950s

The Deadwood sports a blacked-out finish with the engine, exhaust, handlebar, fork, wheels, and lighting all finished in black.

The only chrome elements are the lower rocker covers and pushrod tubes.

Denim Black is the only color option for this model.

Other styling features include a solo 'tuck-and-roll' seat, wire-spoke wheels, chopped windscreen and no saddlebags to expose the Softail's hardtail-inspired rear section.