Harley-Davidson Deadwood cruiser is a homage to 1950s
What's the story
Harley-Davidson has expanded its cruiser range with the new Deadwood, a factory-built bobber-inspired motorcycle. The 2026 model pays tribute to the stripped-down Harley-Davidsons that were all the rage in the years after World War II. The Deadwood will be available only in the US and Canada for a price of $17,999 (approximately ₹17.32 lakh before taxes).
Design details
Denim Black is the only color option
The Deadwood sports a blacked-out finish with the engine, exhaust, handlebar, fork, wheels, and lighting all finished in black.
The only chrome elements are the lower rocker covers and pushrod tubes.
Denim Black is the only color option for this model.
Other styling features include a solo 'tuck-and-roll' seat, wire-spoke wheels, chopped windscreen and no saddlebags to expose the Softail's hardtail-inspired rear section.
Performance specs
The bike packs a comprehensive electronics package
The Deadwood is powered by Harley-Davidson's 1,923cc Milwaukee-Eight V-twin engine that produces 98hp and 163Nm of torque.
It is mated to a six-speed gearbox and comes with a 2-into-1 exhaust. The bike can also be upgraded with Harley's Screamin' Eagle performance parts.
Despite its retro styling, the Deadwood packs a comprehensive electronics package including cornering ABS, cornering traction control, drag torque slip control, TPMS and riding modes such as Road, Sport and Rain.
Market launch
The motorcycle will be showcased at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
The Deadwood will make its public debut at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on August 7. This is the largest biker gathering in the world, attracting over 450,000 riders. After its debut, the bike will be available for purchase in US and Canada.