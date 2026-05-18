Haryana might stop charging road tax on EVs soon

Vij emphasized that providing tax relief on EVs could significantly increase people's interest in these vehicles. The minister also announced plans to buy 500 electric buses as part of a larger push toward sustainable public transport in Haryana.

Green initiative

Efforts to strengthen green mobility infrastructure

The proposed measures are part of Haryana's broader efforts to strengthen its green mobility infrastructure and support the growing electric vehicle ecosystem in the state. Vij said inter-departmental virtual meetings are being held regularly to resolve administrative matters through telephonic coordination. These initiatives are aimed at making EV ownership more affordable and accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles across Haryana.