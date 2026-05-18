Haryana might stop charging road tax on EVs soon
What's the story
Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij has proposed major initiatives to promote electric vehicles (EVs) in the state. The proposals include a 100% road tax exemption on EV purchases and the procurement of electric buses. Vij said he has submitted a proposal for complete tax exemption on EVs, similar to those in Delhi and Chandigarh, to encourage cleaner transportation options.
Tax impact
Tax relief will boost interest in EVs
Vij emphasized that providing tax relief on EVs could significantly increase people's interest in these vehicles. The minister also announced plans to buy 500 electric buses as part of a larger push toward sustainable public transport in Haryana.
Green initiative
Efforts to strengthen green mobility infrastructure
The proposed measures are part of Haryana's broader efforts to strengthen its green mobility infrastructure and support the growing electric vehicle ecosystem in the state. Vij said inter-departmental virtual meetings are being held regularly to resolve administrative matters through telephonic coordination. These initiatives are aimed at making EV ownership more affordable and accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles across Haryana.