Hennessey's new $2.6M hypercar packs 2,000hp
What's the story
Hennessey has unveiled its latest hypercar, the Venom F5-M, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK. The new model comes with a six-speed gated manual transmission and an impressive output of 2,031hp from its twin-turbo V8 engine. This makes it one of the most powerful production cars in the world, behind only to Rimac Nevera R (2,107hp) and Koenigsegg Gemera (2,300hp).
Design details
The hypercar features an integrated roof scoop and dorsal fin
The Venom F5-M comes with a new carbon-fiber monocoque chassis and updated bodywork. It features an integrated roof scoop and a massive 55-inch dorsal fin for extra downforce at speeds over 322km/h. The model will be available only as a roadster and introduces adaptive suspension to the Venom family for the first time.
Production details
Only 12 units of the Venom F5-M will be made
Hennessey plans to build just 12 units of the Venom F5-M, each priced at a whopping $2.65 million (roughly ₹21 crore). The first production unit was commissioned by a UK customer through Hennessey's bespoke Maverick division. It features exposed purple carbon fiber, real gold accents, and hand-painted flags on either side of the dorsal fin. The car even has 'Sheikh' written on its bodywork.
Debut performance
The car will take part in Goodwood Festival of Speed
The Venom F5-M will make its production debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it will take on the legendary hill climb twice a day over four days. Racing driver Alex Brundle will be behind the wheel for this event. Notably, Hennessey had first unveiled plans for the F5-M in 2024 with a promise of a six-speed gated manual transmission and 1,817hp.