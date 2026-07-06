Hennessey plans to build just 12 units of the Venom F5-M

Hennessey's new $2.6M hypercar packs 2,000hp

By Mudit Dube 05:32 pm Jul 06, 202605:32 pm

What's the story

Hennessey has unveiled its latest hypercar, the Venom F5-M, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK. The new model comes with a six-speed gated manual transmission and an impressive output of 2,031hp from its twin-turbo V8 engine. This makes it one of the most powerful production cars in the world, behind only to Rimac Nevera R (2,107hp) and Koenigsegg Gemera (2,300hp).