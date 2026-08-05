Hennessey unveils Blackbird hypercar with 862hp naturally aspirated V-8
Hennessey just revealed the Blackbird, a hypercar inspired by the iconic SR-71 spy plane.
It's built for pure driving fun, packing a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V-8 (made with Ilmor Engineering) that cranks out up to 862hp and revs past 9,000 rpm, making it what Hennessey calls the world's most powerful production V-8 without a turbo or supercharger.
Limited 71-car run priced $2.5 million
With a six-speed manual and rear-wheel drive, the Blackbird rockets from 0 to 97km/h in under three seconds and tops out at 354km/h.
Only 71 will be made starting in 2029, prices start at $2.5 million, before taxes. Most are already spoken for!
The design is all about minimalism: think carbon-fiber body, analog dials (no screens), visible gear linkage, plus enough luggage space for two carry-ons and over 1,200km comfortably in a single day.