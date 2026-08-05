Hennessey unveils Blackbird hypercar with 862hp naturally aspirated V-8

With a six-speed manual and rear-wheel drive, the Blackbird rockets from 0 to 97km/h in under three seconds and tops out at 354km/h.

Only 71 will be made starting in 2029, prices start at $2.5 million, before taxes. Most are already spoken for!

The design is all about minimalism: think carbon-fiber body, analog dials (no screens), visible gear linkage, plus enough luggage space for two carry-ons and over 1,200km comfortably in a single day.