Hero MotoCorp dispatches 570,068 in May, up 12% YoY
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Hero MotoCorp had a standout May, sending out 570,068 bikes and scooters, a solid 12% boost over last year.
Domestic sales stayed strong too, with nearly half a million VAHAN registrations (excluding Telangana) as of June 1.
Hero MotoCorp VIDA retail jumps 166%
The company's home market grew by about 10%, thanks to rising demand for Deluxe 125cc models, premium bikes, and scooters.
Globally, dispatches soared by 78%, fueled by international interest and fresh premium options.
Their electric brand VIDA saw retail numbers jump an impressive 166%.
In May, Hero rolled out the Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 and VIDA's new DIRT.E K3 electric model, though shares dipped slightly despite all the action.