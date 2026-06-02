Hero MotoCorp dispatches 570,068 in May, up 12% YoY

Hero MotoCorp VIDA retail jumps 166%

The company's home market grew by about 10%, thanks to rising demand for Deluxe 125cc models, premium bikes, and scooters.

Globally, dispatches soared by 78%, fueled by international interest and fresh premium options.

Their electric brand VIDA saw retail numbers jump an impressive 166%.

In May, Hero rolled out the Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 and VIDA's new DIRT.E K3 electric model, though shares dipped slightly despite all the action.