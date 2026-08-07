Hero MotoCorp plans electric motorcycle launches in India by 2027
Hero MotoCorp, India's biggest two-wheeler brand, is jumping into the electric motorcycle scene with plans to launch its first models by 2027.
This comes as Delhi gears up to propose a ban on the sale of ICE two-wheelers from April 2028 and after Bajaj Auto said it plans to launch electric motorcycles in FY28.
Right now, scooters rule the EV space in India, so Hero's move could shake things up.
Hero expands VIDA, partners Zero Motorcycles
To make electric bikes more popular, Hero will expand its VIDA brand and target the huge motorcycle segment, over two-thirds of all two-wheeler sales here.
They've teamed up with U.S.-based Zero Motorcycles and already built two concepts: Ubex and Project VxZ.
Electric two-wheeler sales are rising fast (up 22% last year), but motorcycles still have a tiny share.
Hero's emerging business unit head, Kausalya Nandakumar, says Hero will be looking at products coming in from next year.