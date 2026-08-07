Hero MotoCorp plans electric motorcycle launches in India by 2027

Hero MotoCorp, India's biggest two-wheeler brand, is jumping into the electric motorcycle scene with plans to launch its first models by 2027.

This comes as Delhi gears up to propose a ban on the sale of ICE two-wheelers from April 2028 and after Bajaj Auto said it plans to launch electric motorcycles in FY28.

Right now, scooters rule the EV space in India, so Hero's move could shake things up.