Hero MotoCorp targets 45,000 EVs monthly by end fiscal 2027
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Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to triple its electric vehicle output by the end of fiscal 2027, aiming for 45,000 units a month, up from 15,000.
This big push comes as demand for their EVs keeps rising, with dealer stocks flying off shelves in just two or three days.
Hero CEO Chitale says demand surging
The company's CEO, Harshavardhan Chitale, says they're seeing a real surge in demand.
Hero's EV capacity was 15,000 units at the end of FY26, and now has about 60% of its lineup certified under the government's PLI scheme (full certification expected by 2026).
New launches like the VX2 Plus (with a solid 187-kilometer range) and plans for electric motorcycles in 2027 show Hero's all in on expanding its EV game.