The event will be held on June 3

Hero MotoCorp to launch India's 1st flex-fuel motorcycles next month

By Akash Pandey 03:46 pm May 28, 202603:46 pm

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Hero MotoCorp, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, is all set to launch its first-ever flex-fuel motorcycles on June 3. The event will be graced by Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Flex-fuel is a combination of gasoline and ethanol that powers specially designed vehicles capable of running on varying ethanol concentrations.