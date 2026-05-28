Hero MotoCorp to launch India's 1st flex-fuel motorcycles next month
What's the story
Hero MotoCorp, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, is all set to launch its first-ever flex-fuel motorcycles on June 3. The event will be graced by Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Flex-fuel is a combination of gasoline and ethanol that powers specially designed vehicles capable of running on varying ethanol concentrations.
Market growth
Hero MotoCorp's performance in FY26
In FY26, Hero MotoCorp's domestic volumes grew 8.09% year-on-year (YoY) to 60,66,048 units from 56,11,758 units in FY25. The company outperformed Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, which saw a growth of 7.93% YoY in the same period. Currently, Hero MotoCorp sells E20-fuel-based internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers and electric two-wheelers under its electric mobility arm Vida.
Eco-friendly initiative
Commitment toward cleaner technology
At the Q4 FY26 earnings conference call, Hero MotoCorp's CEO Harshavardhan Chitale reiterated the company's commitment to investing in low-emission powertrains. This includes electric vehicles and flex fuels with different blends of ethanol. The upcoming launch of flex-fuel motorcycles is a major step in this direction, highlighting Hero MotoCorp's dedication toward cleaner technology and sustainable rides for Indian consumers.