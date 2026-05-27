Hero MotoCorp to unveil 1st flex fuel motorcycles June 3
Hero MotoCorp is rolling out its first flex-fuel motorcycles on June 3, with big names like Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari attending the launch.
These bikes can run on both gasoline and ethanol blends, making them a step toward greener, more sustainable rides.
Hero MotoCorp commits to cleaner powertrains
Hero already offers E20-compatible bikes and electric scooters under its Vida brand, but this move highlights its push for cleaner tech.
CEO Harshavardhan Chitale said Hero is committed to continuous investments in low-emission powertrains, including electric vehicles and flex fuels.
The company's domestic volumes jumped 8.09% year-on-year in FY26 (fiscal 2025-26), outpacing Honda, showing that Indian riders are open to new, eco-friendly options.