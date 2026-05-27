Hero MotoCorp to unveil 1st flex fuel motorcycles June 3 Auto May 27, 2026

Hero MotoCorp is rolling out its first flex-fuel motorcycles on June 3, with big names like Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari attending the launch.

These bikes can run on both gasoline and ethanol blends, making them a step toward greener, more sustainable rides.