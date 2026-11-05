Hero MotoCorp unveils Xpulse 450 with 46.7hp engine
Hero MotoCorp just pulled the wraps off the Xpulse 450, its new adventure bike with a punchy 421 cc liquid-cooled engine putting out 46.7hp and 38 Nm of torque.
It's a solid step up from earlier models, now featuring a 43mm KYB upside-down cartridge fork at the front and a fully adjustable rear suspension for all kinds of terrain
and a slick 7-inch TFT display that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Xpulse 450 gets wire-spoke tubeless wheels
Inspired by Hero's rally team bikes, the Xpulse 450 gets wire-spoke wheels made for tubeless tires, perfect for off-road trips.
It'll first roll out in international markets before heading to India, taking on rivals like the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure.
Pricing is still under wraps, but this one's clearly built for riders who want performance and tech on their next big ride.