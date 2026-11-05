Hero MotoCorp unveils Xpulse 450 with 46.7hp engine

Hero MotoCorp just pulled the wraps off the Xpulse 450, its new adventure bike with a punchy 421 cc liquid-cooled engine putting out 46.7hp and 38 Nm of torque.

It's a solid step up from earlier models, now featuring a 43mm KYB upside-down cartridge fork at the front and a fully adjustable rear suspension for all kinds of terrain

and a slick 7-inch TFT display that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.