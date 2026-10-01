Himalayan 750 spotted as 1st Royal Enfield with cruise control
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Royal Enfield's new Himalayan 750 adventure bike has been spotted looking ready for the road, just ahead of its big reveal at EICMA 2026.
It's the first Royal Enfield to get cruise control, and it could be available in red, white, and grey/silver, with black also a possibility, so there's a bit more personality to choose from.
Himalayan 750 launching November 2026
The Himalayan 750 sticks with its touring-friendly 19/17-inch wheels and will likely offer tubeless spoke rims as optional accessories, giving riders more ways to customize.
Set to launch in November 2026, this model is expected to become Royal Enfield's new flagship and could even outshine the Super Meteor 650 for top spot.