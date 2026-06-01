HMSI posts 12% May 2026 sales growth selling 5.18L units
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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) just had a solid May 2026, with total sales up 12% compared with last year.
They sold 5.18 lakh bikes and scooters, and domestic sales alone grew by 10%.
Exports really took off, rising over 23%, showing that demand for their two-wheelers is strong both in India and abroad.
HMSI product range and 7,000+ touchpoints
HMSI's wide range of products and massive network (over 7,000 touchpoints across India) made it easier for people to buy.
The company says its focus on reaching more customers helped with these numbers.
It's clear HMSI is keeping up with what riders want, whether at home or overseas.