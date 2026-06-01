HMSI posts 12% May 2026 sales growth selling 5.18L units Auto Jun 01, 2026

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) just had a solid May 2026, with total sales up 12% compared with last year.

They sold 5.18 lakh bikes and scooters, and domestic sales alone grew by 10%.

Exports really took off, rising over 23%, showing that demand for their two-wheelers is strong both in India and abroad.