Honda Cars India to introduce 6 new models in 2026

Honda Cars India has announced its plan to launch six strategic launches in the Indian market by the end of the fiscal year 2026-27. The announcement was made by Takashi Nakajima, President and CEO of Honda Cars India, during the launch event of the City facelift and ZR-V. The upcoming launches will include a mix of global and India-focused products with a special focus on hybrids.

Future roadmap FY 2026-27 will be a milestone year: Nakajima Nakajima said, "Fiscal year 2026-27 will be a milestone year for us with six strategic launches to enhance our competitive edge and reinforce our brand positioning in the market." He further added that the City and ZR-V are just the beginning. The company will continue this momentum with a series of new launches, including its first BEV SUV based on the 0 Alpha concept and new nameplates from its global lineup with advanced hybrid powertrains.

Model lineup Honda BEV SUV to arrive by end of FY27 The City facelift and ZR-V are two of the six upcoming launches. The 0 Alpha-based SUV is the third model, likely to be launched toward the end of this fiscal year. Honda has also started pan-India testing of its upcoming electric SUV, which will be made in India for exports. Nakajima also hinted at bringing back CKD products to India, saying, "Yeah. We are now, of course, constantly considering that."

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